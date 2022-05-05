WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It was a beautiful day across the state on Thursday after a couple of wet and dreary ones. On Thursday night, West Hartford is lining off the roads for outdoor dining.

This comes as the COVID positivity rate continues to rise across the state. The numbers are up all across the board, but diners were out enjoying the beautiful weather.

Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill into law in March that extended relaxed rules for outdoor dining at restaurants to continue for another 13 months in CT.

West Hartford expanded their sidewalks to allow for more tables, more diners, more space, and more fun.

People were seen out not only taking advantage of the weather but taking advantage of Cinco de Mayo.