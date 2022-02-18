WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man was sentenced to prison on multiple drug and firearm offenses, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Cedric Goodwin, 32, who last resided in West Haven, was sentenced to 57 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden served the verdict in New Haven.

On September 22, 2019, Goodwin attempted to enter a bar located on Crown Street in downtown New Haven, court documents said. During a pat-down search by a security officer, a firearm magazine fell from Goodwin’s right ankle area and he retrieved it before leaving the establishment.

According to the court documents, police found and detained Goodwin. A search of the area revealed a firearm magazine containing eight rounds of .380 caliber ammunition. Goodwin was arrested at the time on state charges.

Goodwin was previously convicted of felonies including narcotics, weapon, robbery, and assault offenses, according to the documents. In March of 2020, he was arrested and released on a $100,000 bond and on condition that he would reside in a third-party home.

Police found several rounds of ammunition, multiple bags of suspected heroin, a quantity of marijuana, and packaged drugs for street sale when searching his residence. Goodwin was arrested in May of 2020 and has been detained since his arrest.

On July 14, 2021, Goodwin pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, possession with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana, and commission of an offense while on federal pretrial release.