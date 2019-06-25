West Haven Rotary club comradery leads to perfect donor match

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–If you walk into his West Haven office, you will spot a Rotary flag proudly pinned above Michael Musco’s desk. He joined the group 25 years ago.

Five years ago, Dianne Milano of West Haven thought, ‘I’d like to be involved it sounds like a fun group of people.’

She joined and quickly climbed the ranks, even becoming President.

Around the same time, Musco got some bad news: his liver was starting to take its toll.

About a decade ago, he was diagnosed with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

“Liver, as I later found out, is probably one of the most important organs in your body,” Musco said, “It filters out everything that is bad.”

He lived with it for several years, but then, last summer, doctors at Yale told him he would need a donor.

With this part of the body you can donate a portion of your liver, and it will regenerate.

So he took to Facebook and spread the word at his Rotary club. Milano couldn’t stop thinking about it.

Dianne Milano wanted to help, and it turns out, her blood matched perfectly.

On January 24th, they both went under the knife. Both recovered and are doing well.

Musco always knew there was something special about the Rotary club.

“What I like about [Rotary club] is it’s a giving organization,” Musco said.

He just didn’t realize how generous.

“My wife and Diane are probably the two most important women in my life,” Musco said. “Along with my stepdaughter. One kept my alive through the process and one gave me a liver so I stay alive.”

“The fact that I could save his life. It makes me feel grateful,” Milano said.