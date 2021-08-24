West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in 20 towns across CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus are turning up in more Connecticut communities. Infected bugs have been trapped in 20 cities and towns so for this year.

Having been hit with Tropical Storm Henri could make the problem worse.

On Tuesday, the State Mosquito Management Program notified the Meriden Department of Health and Human Services that West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitoes in Meriden (at a trap site at the BMX Park next to Falcon Field). And they weren’t alone.

Other cities and towns include:

Bridgeport (at Central HS and Beardsley Zoo);

Darien (at Brush Island Rd);

Glastonbury (at Tryon St.);

Greenwich (at Civic Center and Mianus River Park);

Middlefield (at Durham Meadows);

Milford (at Erna Avenue);

New Canaan (at Hoyts Swamp);

New Haven (at Beaver Pond Park);

Newington (at Churchill Park);

Norwalk (at Rowayton School);

Ridgefield (at Great Swamp);

South Windsor (at Burgess Road);

Southington (at East Rd./Kensington Rd);

Sprague (at Inland Rd.);

Stamford (at Cove Island Park and Sleepy Hollow Park);

Stratford (at Beacon Point)

All of the water from Henri and the storms before it could turn out to be breeding grounds for mosquitoes, according to the officials at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven.

“All of this rainwater is creating abundant breeding sites,” said Philip Armstong, Director of the Mosquito Monitoring Program at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES).

CAES monitors and researches Connecticut’s mosquito population each year, looking for any mosquito-borne viruses.

“It’s really creating an issue where we’re seeing many more mosquitoes than is normal,” Armstrong said.

The more mosquitoes, the greater the risk for people to catch West Nile Virus.

“We’ve detected West Nile Virus in a number of communities throughout the state, 20 different towns,” Armstrong said. “Mainly in Fairfield County, New Haven County, and Hartford, greater Hartford area. Areas between more densely populated parts of the state.”

So far, there have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in Connecticut.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, the Meriden Department of Health and Human Service recommends residents:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods, or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Consider the use of mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors. Follow the instructions for application on the product.

For more information head to www.ct.gov/mosquito.