Westbrook manufacturing company provides workers with $55,000 in gift cards to area restaurants

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– During this coronavirus pandemic, many companies are struggling. But one local company is giving back to its employees in a big way.

The Lee Company in Westbrook manufactures miniature components for several industries, including critical parts for ventilators.

The company has 1,100 employees and last month handed out $55,000 worth of gift cards to shoreline restaurants.

The ideas was so popular that Thursday, President and CEO Bill Lee, announced that the family owned company decided to it again but even bigger.

“When family members heard about the gift cards, they were all thrilled with the idea and the idea got started to have the family members contribute to the next round. So I reached out to the family members, there are about 20 or so in my generation, and the next generation, and the response was overwhelming. And some people sent in some very generous checks that we were able today to do two fifty dollar gift cards to each employee,” said Lee.

The Lee Company has technical Centers in Westbrook and Essex, where all manufacturing is performed.