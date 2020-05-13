1  of  2
Westfarms mall to reopen on May 20 with reduced schedule

Westfarms Mall

FARMINGTON/ WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Westfarms shopping center will be reopening on May 20 with a reduced scheduled and curbside pick-up available.

The initial mall hours upon reopening will be Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Retailers and restaurant hours may vary, however.

RELATED: Westfield shopping centers to start reopen on May 20

Westfarms will also be offering a curbside pick-up in designated areas that are adjacent to the four main entrances to the mall.

The shopping center is taking the following steps to ensure the safety of customers:

  • Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces
  • Using a stronger disinfectant when available
  • Encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws
  • Using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing
  • Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations
  • Turning off drinking fountains
  • Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas to allow for greater social distancing
  • Allowing mall walkers access to do what they love an hour before the center opens to the public (10 a.m.)

