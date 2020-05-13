Westfarms mall to reopen on May 20 with reduced schedule

FARMINGTON/ WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Westfarms shopping center will be reopening on May 20 with a reduced scheduled and curbside pick-up available.

The initial mall hours upon reopening will be Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Retailers and restaurant hours may vary, however.

Westfarms will also be offering a curbside pick-up in designated areas that are adjacent to the four main entrances to the mall.

The shopping center is taking the following steps to ensure the safety of customers: