Westfarms mall to reopen on May 20 with reduced schedule

FARMINGTON/ WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Westfarms shopping center will be reopening on May 20 with a reduced scheduled and curbside pick-up available.
The initial mall hours upon reopening will be Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Retailers and restaurant hours may vary, however.
Westfarms will also be offering a curbside pick-up in designated areas that are adjacent to the four main entrances to the mall.
The shopping center is taking the following steps to ensure the safety of customers:
- Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces
- Using a stronger disinfectant when available
- Encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws
- Using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing
- Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations
- Turning off drinking fountains
- Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas to allow for greater social distancing
- Allowing mall walkers access to do what they love an hour before the center opens to the public (10 a.m.)