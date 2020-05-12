Westfield shopping centers to start reopen on May 20

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Westfield shopping centers has announced that it plans to reopen locations across Connecticut starting May 20.

Hours will be limited to 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A spokesperson said the locations would have to follow government-mandated health and safety protocols and provide new services and amenities to address customer concerns. Consumers will also have to wear face masks.

New practices include:

Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following CDC and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas and water fountains.

Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines.

Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures; and

Providing an increased number of hand sanitizer and handwashing stations, along with protective masks and other materials to those guests and employees who request them.

Select retailers will also provide curbside pickup to make it easier for shoppers to get their purchases quickly and safely.

“Westfield is excited to open our doors again to the Connecticut community as we begin our initial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Patrick Madden, Vice President of Shopping Center Management. “We are working closely with local officials and other relevant community groups to ensure a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, tenants and employees, and are committed to providing the best experience possible as business begins to operate at the centers.”