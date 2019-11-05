Weston teen is making a name for himself as an Instagram influencer

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– He’s a stylist, interior decorator and Instagram influencer… and he’s only 16-years-old.

Meet Zac Mathias — his blog The Classic Chic showcases his personal style plus his favorite places around Fairfield County.

“It’s all about lifestyle,” said Mathias.

Local businesses turn to the Weston teen to show off their stuff.

“You’re really able to attract a local following when you’re doing that,” he said.

He does it all while balancing high school.

The teen is making a name for himself on the influencer scene with followers in Connecticut and beyond, even coordinating photo shoots with fellow bloggers.

But, it’s about more than the fashion and the photos. Zac said his secret to growing his following is being authentic.

“I put it all out there, I don’t hold anything back,” he said. “I try to be super authentic with my following, sharing everything from what I’m eating in the morning to what I did at school, every aspect of my life and because of that, followers really resonate. We’re friends.”

With nearly 13,000 followers and growing, Zac says this blog is only the beginning.

“I really want it to be a lifestyle brand, not just a blog,” he said, “I just want to keep on the path I’m on.”