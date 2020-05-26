Westport Parks & Rec. cancel summer RECing Crew, Camp Compo programs due to coronavirus

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Parks and Recreation director announced Tuesday that Westport has decided not to hold the RECing Crew and Camp Compo programs this summer due to the COVID-19.

Director Jennifer Fave explains the reasoning behind the cancellation below:

“Due to the many restrictions placed upon camps by the State, the limited number of children that could be served, limitations of our facilities, the challenge of social distancing, and the new unknowns related to Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, we are concerned about our ability to provide these programs in a safe manner. Additionally, they would not be the camp experiences that our campers and parents have come to expect.” Director Jennifer Fava

Other summer programs are currently being evaluated by the department to meet state requirements and guidelines. Information on these programs will be provided as soon as they are finalized.