Westport police arrest 23-year-old accused of burglary, identity theft

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport police arrested the second suspect of a burglary crime on Sunday that allegedly committed back in September.

Police say a victim of a vehicle burglary reported to police early in September. While the victim’s car was parked at the Saugatuck Railroad Station, the unlocked car was apparently entered and several checks in the vehicle were taken, according to the victim.

The victim’s husband became aware of the theft when notified from his bank of potential fraudulent activity.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the apparent stolen checks were later deposited into a customer’s bank account using an ATM. This account belonged to the suspect, who police say attempted to steal $1,150.

After conducting interviews with employees of the bank and gathering evidence, police say a total of two suspects were involved.

Westport police identified and arrested Devaun Joyner, 23 of Stamford, on Sunday under burglary, identify theft, forgery and larceny charges. His bond is set at $15,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

According to police, the second suspect was previously arrested in October.