WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s 19th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony is being held today to honor the lives of Connecticut residents killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

Family members of those who were killed will be taking part and the names of 162 victims with Connecticut ties will be read aloud.

Coronavirus safety protocols will be in place today. The ceremony gets started at 5:30 p.m. at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.