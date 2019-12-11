Wethersfield woman facing manslaughter charges for man’s drug overdose

(WTNH) — A Wethersfield woman is facing manslaughter charges in connection to a man’s fatal overdose in Windham two years ago.

38-year-old Teresa Deriso was arrested Tuesday for providing narcotics to a 49-year-old man who later died from an overdose.

In October 2017, police found the man dead in an apartment on Plains Road in Windham with a hypodermic needle in his hand.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined the cause of death was “acute heroin and cocaine intoxication,” according to police.

Police determined Deriso was using the drugs with the man and also injected the drugs into him, as he was not able to do so himself.

The two year investigation led to Deriso’s arrest.

Deriso was charged with manslaughter, possession of narcotics, and administration of a narcotic by a non-drug dependent person.

Police say Deriso is currently sentenced to York Correctional for unrelated charges.