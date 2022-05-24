NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders are speaking out after at least 18 children and one adult were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade-school since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown in December 2012.

Connecticut leaders took to social media to express their condolences, with some taking aim at the ongoing gun control debate in the U.S.

An emotional Sen. Chris Murphy reacted to the news on the Senate floor.

“Our heart is breaking for these families. Every ounce of love and thoughts and prayers we can send, we are sending,” the Democrat said. “But I’m here on this floor to beg to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”

Murphy acknowledged the problem of gun violence can’t be solved overnight.

“I understand my Republican colleagues will not agree to everything that I may support, but there is a common denominator that we can find,” he said. “But by doing something, we at least stop sending this quiet message of endorsement to these killers brains are breaking, who see the highest levels of government doing nothing, shooting after shooting.”

Murphy later said in a tweet, “Oh my god. I’m shaking. I’m just shaking all over. With fear. With anger. With resolve.”

Gov. Ned Lamont called the mass shooting an “utter tragedy.” The news of another mass shooting, this time from Texas, is devastating. One life taken by gun violence is too many, but 15 innocent lives, including 14 children, is an utter tragedy. Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook, Connecticut knows this feeling all too well. Our collective hearts and prayers go out to the families in Uvalde trying to process the unimaginable. We clearly have a gun problem in America. There are more damn guns on the street than ever before, especially illegal guns. We must test our capacity as a nation in this moment to strengthen public safety and health. I want to be clear — gun violence is a public health crisis. It is incumbent upon lawmakers everywhere, whether it’s Connecticut, Texas, or our nation’s capital, to rise to the moment in addressing this problem. The 212 mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S. so far just in these first few months of 2022 is out of hand, and we cannot forget the true cost of these numbers – lives lost. They’re our friends, fathers, kids, teachers, and neighbors. They’re worth the effort to find a diligent, pragmatic, and hopefully bipartisan solution before we lose any more of them. Gov. Ned Lamont (D)

“I am absolutely devastated to hear of yet another school shooting, where the most innocent of victims have lost their lives,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz tweeted. “I send my most sincere condolences to the children, families, friends, and all who have been affected by this unbelievable tragedy. Condolences are not enough. I strongly urge Congress to pass commonsense gun laws to keep our children safe, now. There are no words to describe the callousness of this event, and to do nothing to address rampant gun violence is yet another avoidable tragedy.”

“My heart breaks as I re-live the shock & grief of Sandy Hook ten years ago, knowing the infinite pain that will hit these families in Texas. This senseless violence will stop only when Congress matches thoughts & prayers with action,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) tweeted. “No words can capture my wrenching sadness for the Robb Elementary School families & for our great nation that continues to be torn apart by horrendous gun violence—taking so many beautiful lives & spreading anguish & horror.”

Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-3) shared a similarly remorseful tone on Twitter, writing, “As Members of Congress, one of our most sacred duties is to protect the American people. On that measure, we have failed—and doing nothing to prevent these tragedies is both cowardly and shameful. Until we take action, innocents will continue to die. Enough is enough.”

Bob Stefanowski, Connecticut’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, tweeted, “There are no words that suffice in the wake of tragic loss like we’re seeing in Texas. Praying for the loved ones of those left behind to mourn.”

