What Connecticut beaches are open or closed during coronavirus pandemic

As the weather gets warmer, people may want to visit the beaches along Connecticut’s shoreline. To encourage social distancing and to reduce coronavirus spread, some beaches are either closed or are open with restrictions.

Fairfield – All town beaches open May 1. Fairfield residents only are allowed to get beach stickers.

Madison – Surf Club Boat Rack open weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting May 2. Beach Stickers available for purchase by mail starting May 1.

Greenwich – Greenwich Point and Byram Park will open May 7, but both beaches will remain closed. All four marinas — Byram, Cos Cob, Grass Island, Old Greenwich – will open May 7.

Old Lyme – All town beaches closed starting May 2.

Stamford – All city beaches open May 1. Residents can only purchase beach permits online or by mail.

Westport – Soundview and Compo Beach will open May 15. Burying Hills opens Memorial Day weekend. Parking lots open only for Westport and Weston beach emblem holders.