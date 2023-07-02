WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bobcats, once on the verge of being decimated in Connecticut, are having a healthy comeback.

The felines have been spotted in every municipality in the state this year, according to a sightings map from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Central Connecticut has seen the highest concentration of sightings, but even the state’s most populated areas have been visited by bobcats.

There have been 2,778 bobcat sightings reported to DEEP so far this year. To compare, there have been 5,452 reported bear sightings, and 87 moose.

A bounty placed on the animals from 1935 to 1971 threatened to wipe out the state’s bobcat population. The animals, which are the only wild cat native to Connecticut, received “protected furbearer” status in 1972, making it illegal to hunt them.

Here are the areas that have seen the most bobcats this year, according to DEEP:

10. Westport – 48

9. Waterford – 49

8. Simsbury – 50

7. Branford – 51

6. Southington – 53

5. Fairfield – 54

4. Avon – 63

3. West Hartford – 67

2. Guilford – 70

Wallingford – 73

While the large majority of sightings are harmless, three camp counselors were injured in a bobcat attack on Friday in Lyme. The attack is considered rare and unusual, according to environmental officials.

Bobcat sightings can be reported to DEEP online.