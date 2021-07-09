What do I do if my home was flooded or damaged during Tropical Storm Elsa?

Conn. (WTNH) — Now that Tropical Storm Elsa is behind us, clean-up is underway across the state. Insurance and restoration companies have been flooded with calls on Friday from people needing help.

“It was happening so fast!” recounted Jessica Colon, of Meriden. “It went from my ankles to my knees to my waist.”

Colon said she started noticing the water in her basement when she went to get clothes from her dryer. She said the water level was rising quickly.

“I grabbed my sons, so they can try and help me get what I could salvage from the basement and bring it up,” said Colon.

Outside her home on Cook Avenue, the area flooded and enveloped her cars.

“Right now, we have a water pump running to try and get the water out of the basement,” said Colon. “Calling the insurance people. Just a crazy, crazy day.”

Many people across the start found themselves in similar situations, leading to a busy day for restoration and insurance companies.

“We’re expecting more calls to come through,” said Sonia Medina, an insurance agent with AAA.

Medina shared tips if you have flooding or damage at your home.

“AAA recommends they take all the preventative measures they can in order to prevent further damage,” explained Medina. “Call the insurance company and start the claim process as soon as possible. Get an adjuster out to the house.”

AAA also recommends preparing a list of lost or damaged items. If your home is damaged to the point you can’t live there, find out if you have coverage for additional living expenses for accommodations while repairs are being done.

Medina told News 8 now is the time to prepare for any future events that might happen.

“If you haven’t had any damage, take a look at your policy, see what your deductible is, see what coverage you may or may not have,” said Medina.