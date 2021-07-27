What does the CDC’s reversal on mask guidance mean for CT and upcoming school year?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the CDC reversing course on some mask guidelines, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont weighed in saying that our state will probably continue to follow the agency’s lead on in-school learning this fall for all kids K-12 regardless of vaccination status.

Governor Lamont also said that will apply to teachers and school staff members.

“I think I’m moving towards guidance and I think I’d probably tend to track what the CDC has recommended,” said Governor Lamont Tuesday following the CDC’s announcement.

As far as mandating indoor mask-wearing, the governor says he is in favor of allowing towns, businesses, and schools to decide their own standards.

“You’ve got a lot of concert venues, you’ve got some restaurants they want to see your ID, make sure that people have been vaccinated. I think they know their communities the best so absolutely they have that discretion for even stricter rules if they think it’s appropriate,” said Lamont.

The CDC announced Tuesday afternoon that the delta variant is proving to be so contagious that some fully vaccinated people are contracting it and spreading it. The agency calling this ‘worrisome.’

Even though Connecticut is 70% vaccinated, some doctors are watching the situation carefully.

“Healthcare professionals like myself we were vaccinated more than six months ago and it’s a concern for us since we work in the hospital system and we’re likely to be exposed if somebody does come in with COVID,” says Yale Medicine’s Dr. Sharon Stoll.

Connecticut does have some areas with low vaccination rates. Dr. Stoll points out an important bigger picture issue.

“The chance of spread and more worrisome the change of mutation to a strain that is not protected by the vaccine. That’s the big concern,” says Dr. Stoll.