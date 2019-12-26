‘What ends up in your garbage can put you at risk,’ Guilford police warn

GUILFORD, Conn (WTNH): “‘Twas the day after Christmas and all through the house, boxes of gifts were strewn about…“

That’s how Guilford police began an important but simple warning, all to make sure your holiday story has a happy ending.

They’re letting the public know that the boxes they put out in the garbage after getting gifts could put them at risk.

“We encourage people to cut down those boxes, stack them nice and neatly, that way it doesn’t give anyone an idea as to what you’ve obtained,” said Sgt. Martina Jakober. “People who are driving by looking to victimize or steal from somebody else, they recognize, ‘wow they had a great Christmas or Hanukkah, I’m going to go take those items.’ They know exactly what’s out there, you’re advertising what you received this holiday season.”

Police also want to remind the public that there are other things they’re doing that could make them more vulnerable to theft — that includes posts on social media.

“Whatever you put out there could potentially become public, so same thing goes with vacations,” said Jakober, “because now everybody out there who’s now on that hashtag or friends with you, everybody else they know is gonna know that as well. “