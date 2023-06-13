Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is around the corner, which means dog ownership is on-the-rise.

According to Forbes, 65 million U.S. households own a dog, taking the lead as the most popular pet in the county.

The pet financial assistance site MyPetChild analyzed a list of 284 dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club alongside data from Google to determine the most-searched dog breed in each city across the U.S.

So, which breed scored the highest in the Nutmeg State?

The Cane Corso is the most popular dog breed in all five of the major cities in Connecticut — Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, Stamford, and Waterbury — according to MyPetChild’s study.

The lineage of the Cane Corso, an Italian breed of mastiff, dates back to the ancient Roman times. In Latin, the breed’s name roughly translates to “bodyguard dog.”

In the past, the breed was used for hunting large game and herding cattle, but now, they are known as great protective dogs, perfect for families.

“Unfortunately, this Italian mastiff has garnered somewhat of a negative reputation, and their popularity online might partly be attributed to those looking for a dog that can deter home intruders,” a spokesperson for MyPetChild said. “In reality, the breed is can be very affectionate and gentle, and make for great family pets when properly socialized and handled.”

The second most-popular dog breed in Connecticut is the French Bulldog — the result of crossbreeding Toy Bulldogs and French Ratters. These dogs are known for their large, square heads and wrinkles above a short, stubby nose with bat-like ears. Last year, they were the most popular dog breed by American Kennel Club registrations.

Shi Tzu, Boxer, Shiba Unu, and Golden Retriever were also ranked among the second and third most-searched dog breeds across the state.