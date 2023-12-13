NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As artificial intelligence continues to grow, many state leaders are beginning to discuss what the future of Connecticut will look like with AI at the forefront.

The state’s new AI task force met on Wednesday at Yale University to discuss how AI might affect Connecticut and if the government will regulate it down the road. One of the leading generative AI chatbots, ChatGPT, has been growing rapidly and causing some concerns.

“Unfortunately there are a number of threats,” said State Sen. James Maroney (D), co-chair of the state AI task force. “There’s not zero risk, but one of the big ones we do look at addressing is deepfakes. We are looking at algorithmic bias.”

While Maroney and other lawmakers indicated that they plan to take more steps to address these concerns, they also discussed the potential economic benefits of AI. Some speakers said AI presents a myriad of new opportunities for business in Connecticut.

“AI is going to create more jobs than it remotely displaces. There’s a lot of excitement right now but it’s early innings,” said Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM. We heard this from a number of our speakers today. We’re just getting started.”

The state will create a new report by early next year that will detail all the AI systems they’re currently using. The conversation on how AI affects Connecticut is expected to continue in the legislative session in February.