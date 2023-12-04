NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At many Connecticut colleges and universities, student-athletes have been making money off their name, image and likeness (NIL) since 2021, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling.

Yet, despite this ruling, some college officials are finding little amounts of NIL dollars available for their players.

Jim Mora, the head coach of University of Connecticut football explained why the NIL money is important for college programs as a whole.

“In college football right now, in order to get players you have to have money,” Mora said before the team’s final game of the season. “If you don’t have money you’re not going to get players. If you don’t have players you’re not gonna win games. So that, that has to change.”

Some said that it’s all a free-for-all and can be unfair, while others believe it’s great for the players.

“The average of the top 25, group of five teams spending on NIL is $1.5 million on players. I’m not gonna tell you what our number is, what it was last year, it’s not even in that stratosphere,” Mora said.

Some potential solutions suggest a national standard from Congress. However, law experts said that a universal payment structure for student-athletes would be an antitrust violation unless collectively bargained like the National Football League (NFL).

Another exception is if student-athletes were made employees but many schools are against that.