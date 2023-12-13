(WSYR) – In celebration of Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday, animal shelters all over the United States are using fans to take part in a “Taylor Swift Challenge.”

Swift — who joked that she only accepted Time’s Person of the Year award by asking, “Can I bring my cat[?]” — is known to be a cat lover, owning three famous felines: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, the last being the rescue cat she’s pictured with on the Time magazine cover.

Knowing this, shelters across the country are hoping to inspire Swift’s fans to donate a few bucks to their cause.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which is credited with the idea, said the #TaylorSwiftChallenge could do a world of good for animals in need.

“On December 13, you have the chance to be person of the year for animals,” the shelter wrote, in part.

Taylor Swift accepts the Icon award — a surfboard covered in cat photos — at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Locally, the Connecticut Humane Society has asked fans to pledge $13 in honor of Swift’s birth date and favorite number, just ask many other shelters are doing.

“Get homeless pets ‘out of the woods’ and make a $13 gift for T.Swift’s birthday today!” the organization wrote on Facebook.

PAWS Cat Shelter in Woodstock and the Animal Alliance Welfare League in New Britain are also among the groups asking fans to donate or adopt.

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society is also asking for $13 donations in honor of Swift’s birthday.

Swift recently wrapped her 2023 dates of The Eras Tour in late November. The tour resumes in Japan in February 2024, making more stops in Asia, Australia and Europe before landing back in North America in October 2024.