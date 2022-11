(WTNH) — We all love our furry friends, and on Thanksgiving, food and treats are an easy way to show how much we love them!

But as much as your dog may love table scraps, here’s a list of foods NOT to feed your dog this Thanksgiving:

Any turkey with seasoning or gravy

Turkey bones

Sage

Onions

Corn on the cob

Raisins

Chocolate

Bread

These foods may give your dog a bad reaction or are dangerous for dogs to consume!

Stay safe and have a happy holiday!