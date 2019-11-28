What stores are open on Thanksgiving for early holiday shoppers?

(WTNH) — While many people will be spending today with family and friends, others are looking forward to the start off the holiday shopping season.

So what’s opening today? Many of the malls are allowing people to get a head start on all those deals.

The Milford Mall, Meriden Mall, Brass Mill, Clinton Outlets and Westfarms open at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Crystal Mall opens at 5 p.m.

Some of the major department stores, like Macy’s, JC Penney, Old Navy and Kohl’s open Thursday afternoon.

This is a move that some don’t agree with as they feel those employees should be able to enjoy the holiday.

However, retailers are looking to cash in on those early shoppers. Some are trying to avoid that holiday rush altogether by shopping earlier in the week.

If anyone needs any last minute items for today’s meal, keep in mind many of the stores like Stop and Shop, Shop Rite and Price Chopper have reduced hours.

Costco, BJ’s and Aldi are closed. For the full list of what’s open and what’s not open, click here.