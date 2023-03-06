NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are sleepovers healthy for children or harmful?

It’s a timeless debate that’s been reignited with spotlights on COVID-19 and gun violence. But Dr. Ryan Loss, a clinical psychologist and the executive director of Connecticut Behavioral Health, said parents should ask difficult, but important questions before giving their OK for their child to stay overnight at another house.

Those questions should include if there are guns in the home, how they are stored and other significant information.

“I think that’s valuable, and I think every parent will be a little bit different with regard to things like are they gonna be up all right, are they gonna be on the internet all night?” Loss said.

If the other family doesn’t want to share the information, they don’t have to, but Loss said that could impact whether the sleepover happens.

He also recommends framing the question so that it is more about learning than passing judgement.

“These are gonna be personal preferences, but asking the larger questions for people you just don’t as well,” Loss said. “I think that’s a reasonable ask to make, and it’s a good model for your kids.”