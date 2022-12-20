NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Nutmeg Pharmacy in Norwich was a rare sight Thursday afternoon. Unlike other stores, there was liquid Children’s Tylenol in stock. But it’s a generic, and there was only one of each children’s medication the shelf.

The shortage has lasted for months, but has gotten worse as cold and flu season escalated.

“You may not be seeing Advil, you may not be seeing Tylenol,” Dr. Craig Mittleman, who works in the emergency department at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, said. “But look for acetaminophen and look for ibuprofen.”

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreen are limiting how much liquid Tylenol customers can buy. While Nutmeg Pharmacy hasn’t done that, the pharmacy’s manager said it might. When new medicine comes in, only one or two are put on the shelf in an effort to keep it fair for others.

There are other options parents can use if they can’t find the medication.

“So, they could take like chewable Tylenol, or chewable ibuprofen,” Caitlin Petersen, the pharmacy manager at Nutmeg Pharmacy, said.