WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is home to a variety of harmless serpents, like the garter snake, water snake, milk snake, black racer and rat snake.

Herpetologist Sarah Horwitz and News 8’s Ashley Baylor went looking for some snakes at Westmoor Park in West Hartford. We didn’t find any, but our friends at the dan cosgrove animal shelter have been fielding calls from residents concerned over snakes in their yards.

Take this snake that was recently spotted in Branford.



“A lot of times we get calls from people thinking they’re seeing a venomous copperhead in their yard, but when I get there, it’s a harmless milk snake,” Horwitz said.

Sara says some venomous snakes do live in connecticut, but crossing a copperhead isn’t common.

“A couple ways you can tell them apart–the copperheads have a Hershey kiss shape versus the milk snake has these squares. They’re also not as orange and the head shape is very different. The copperheads have a more triangular head and these guys do not,” Horwit said.

She said finding a snake in your yard can be a good thing!

“They’re helping to control everything you don’t want in your house. They will be eating all the little rodents that get in. Without them, our fields would be destroyed, the crops, etc. They’re keeping the smaller mammals in check,” Horowitz said.

If you do get spooked by a snake, just know their instinct is to slither away, rather than attack.

“They will try to hide, look for the nearest hole. Sometimes they might slither in your direction, but it’s not to come towards you, it’s to get away if it’s the fastest spot,” she said.

“As you can see here—nothing to be too concerned about as I’m holding this little rat snake. This one is pretty docile. If you do want to get up and close and personal with some of these reptiles here, you can come down the children’s museum in west hartford, they’d be happy to show you aaron and some other cool critters.