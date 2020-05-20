What to expect from today’s Reopening Day in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Connecticut will start its reopening process on Wednesday, May 20 after months of being shut down. So, what can people expect if you’re heading out to stores or restaurants?

Things will definitely look a bit different than the last time you went to the mall or out to eat. Governor Ned Lamont and his administration put together a list of regulations and guidelines business owners must follow before opening their doors.

For instance, any retail business and malls must follow an increased demand for cleaning and sanitizing. Retail stores and malls must implement physical barriers at checkouts and visual social distancing markers. It’s not just retail stores and malls, but also restaurants. Once again, restaurants with outdoor seating only.

Some things they’ve put in place to help is using paper menus that will be disposed of after customers order. Seating tables must be six feet apart and the building capacity must stay at or below 50%. Despite these measures put in place, some people say it’s just too soon

“People are still dying so I don’t think they should open up,” Doreen Kasper of Milford says.

“I feel a little bit apprehensive to be honest with you. I think it’s a little bit early,” Cheryl Brantle.

And again, things we can see a lot of are hand sanitizing stations everywhere. It’s another guideline set in place, they must be at every entrance. As always we want to remind you to grab that mask and keep it on no matter where you head to today.