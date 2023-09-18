WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) – Connecticut Day at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass., is Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Visitors will get to try culinary and cultural staples from around the state.

Try new food! Street Corn Esquites and Spanish Panzanella from Hot Taco Street Kitchen, pretzel bites, dessert pretzels and more from TJ’s on Cedar-Bar and Grill and corn on the cob from Noujaim’s Bistro

Visit the largest Connecticut Craft Beer Garden and choose from a selection of beer and ciders from over 100 local craft breweries from across the state

Interactive experiences such as two new escape room tents and teaser games from Codeword Escape

Try locally grown products such as honey, maple syrup, cheese, apples and jams that will be sold by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture

Enjoy local favorites such as Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, Randys Wooster Street Pizza Shop, and Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale

Specialty shops and products like building your own flower bouquets and permanent jewelry from The Dainty Dahlias and all-natural cooking spices from 2 Food Dudes

Returning favorites include the Connecticut Farm Wineries booth, the Florence Griswold Museum, Juniper Loft Soap, Sweet Madelines, Republic Gastropub, Big Enzo’s BBQ, Maple Craft Foods, Mohegan Sun and Connecticut Valley Tobacconist.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a parade and over 12 hours of live entertainment on Connecticut’s front lawn stage. Entertainers scheduled to perform include the Savage Brothers Band, Mass-Conn-Fusion, Coastal Chordsmen, KC Sisters and Jamie’s Junk Show.

Donovan Clingan from the UConn Huskies will also be meeting fans on Connecticut Day.

The Connecticut Building is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about what you can expect from Connecticut Day, as well as see highlights from the building throughout The Big E, visit the Connecticut Building Facebook page.