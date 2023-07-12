NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The catastrophic flooding in Vermont is causing much of the excess water and debris to now flow south, swelling the Connecticut River — and raising concerns from those who live along it.

Paul Trehern of Massad Insurance in New London said the worst thing you can do is wait for a natural disaster to review your policy.

“Homeowners insurance does not cover you for flood,” he said.

Be aware of what’s up river or up the hill from you.

“You get an excessive amount of rainfall in a short period of time, the water has nowhere to go,” Trehern said.

It may end up on your property or in your home.

To protect yourself, you need to get separate flood insurance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reportedly changing how it calculates rates. For years, FEMA based its prices on its often-criticized flood insurance maps, but now it may also consider factors such as rainfall levels, elevation, a home’s distance from the water and the cost of rebuilding.

“It’s all statistical data,” Trehern said.

It could all start costing people more for flood insurance.

“Generally, insurance will stagger rate increases because people have to absorb these costs,” Trehern said.

If you’re worried about this particular flooding and you want to get flood insurance you should know that FEMA says most policies have a 30 day waiting period.

Private flood insurance, which is generally cheaper than what you get through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program, is exempt from the 30-day waiting period.

But, if flooding or a hurricane is on the horizon those companies impose their own moratorium on coverage.