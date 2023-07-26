NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gas in Connecticut was up 12 cents over the previous week, according to AAA, making it one of the biggest jumps since June 2022.

Last summer, gas spiked to more than $5 a gallon. This year, some drivers are making other plans.

“We need gas for everything, like go to the corner store, go to school, college,” Ivan Jara said. “So, it’s been very, very hard. It affects everyone.”

Alex Blanco spent $60 — and only got half a tank.

“We usually go for local, drive upstate like to tour the mountains, go hiking and stuff like that,” he said. “We haven’t been able to do any of that.”

Bruce Shafer, a respiratory therapist, is picking up extra shifts so he can visit family.

“We just work extra hard so we can still play hard,” he said.

Here are three things to know about the current price of gas:

Connecticut prices were behind the nation: Gas was about $3.67 cents a gallon nationally on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy. That price was about $3.63 a gallon in Hartford and New Haven.

Bridgeport had the cheapest gas: The least expensive price of gas in Connecticut was at the Citgo on North Avenue in Bridgeport, according to GasBuddy. The price there was $3.33 a gallon. The second-least expensive gas was $3.34 a gallon at the Speedway on North Avenue in Bridgeport.

Gas is still pricy, but not as bad as in April: Although Wednesday had a national average of $3.66 a gallon, that was down six cents from the same time last year, according to GasBuddy. The most expensive day for gas this year was $3.689 on April 21. It was the lowest on Jan. 2, at $3.175.