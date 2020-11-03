Election Day 2020: Is it too late to vote?

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re headed out to vote in person today, polls in Connecticut open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

If you are in line tonight at 8 p.m., stay in line as you will still be able to vote. Connecticut officials are urging people not to be scared off by long lines.

They noted that 6-foot social distancing rules could make things look worse than they really are, urging people to be patient. If you are not registered to vote, you can still do it today.

Masks first, because a lot of people have been wondering. Some people cannot wear a mask for medical reasons. Some refuse to wear a mask for various reasons. You have the right to vote no matter what.

You do not have the right to get other people sick, however. Poll workers will offer you a mask. If you refuse, there may be a segregated area to vote away from other people. If there is no room for that, then they may bring a ballot to you outside for curbside voting.

“The bottom line is no one will be allowed to endanger anyone else’s health. If it means curbside voting then they will not be able to actually see the ballot go into that machine. That’s how it has to be,” Denise Merrill, Secretary of the State.

If you have not yet registered to vote, you still can. Every city and town has a location where you can register and vote. You just have to look up where that is in your city or town.

If you’re voting absentee, your ballot must be received by 8 p.m. tonight. It’s too late to mail them, but you can turn it in by placing it in a secure ballot dropbox. You can usually find one in every city and town outside of town hall.