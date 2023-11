NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Drivers have already hit the roads in Connecticut to get to their Thanksgiving destinations, but the rush is still to come.

AAA predicts that Wednesday afternoon will be the busiest day on the road.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Airport Authority expects 90,000 travelers from Nov. 17 to Nov. 27 at Bradley International Airport. The busiest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, and then Sunday and Monday.

Tune in to WTNH at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for more.