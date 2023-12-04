NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple organizations are warning parents to stay away from buying certain toys this holiday season.

Connecticut Children’s held a news conference on Monday to sound the alarm on some toys that may be dangerous for children. The first warning was for toys that use button batteries or lithium coin batteries.

If ingested, these can cause serious or life-threatening injuries. Experts said the small silver-colored batteries are found in toy watches, remotes, key fobs and more.

One mother, Trista Hamsmith, lost her 17-month-old daughter Reese a couple of years ago to a button battery.

“My daughter Reese ingested a button battery in October of 2020. December 17th of that year, after spending almost two months in the hospital, she passed away.” Hamsmith said.

Hamsmith is the founder of Reese’s Purpose and the driving force behind Reese’s Law, which is set to impose warnings on any products that use button batteries, starting in March of 2024.

Dr. John Brancato of Connecticut Children’s said button batteries are dangerous when they erode.

“[They can] erode into large arteries and cause life-threatening or fatal bleeding,” Dr. Brancato said. “Also, long-term damage can result in either death or the need for multiple surgeries.”

The second warning was about water beads; a colorful, sensory toy. When ingested, water beads can rapidly expand and cause many serious health issues.

Ashley Haugen said her youngest daughter Kipley endured several surgeries and long-term health problems after ingesting these beads.

“If I had been warned that water beads could cause blockage of the intestine, hearing loss, lung damage, expose my children to even a minuscule amount of harmful chemicals or kill them while sleeping in their beds, I wouldn’t have purchased them,” Haugen said. “The design and quality of a product can make all the difference between a minor mishap and a major tragedy.”

Experts also warned parents about smart toys that connect to the internet.

“These are things with microphones, cameras, location trackers and more,” said Amy Watkins, the director of Safe Kids Connecticut. “The toys connect to the internet and the outside world, and they gather and store data.”

Watkins said parents should consider asking:

Does the toy allow the child to connect to the internet?

Is it connected to social media?

Does it have a microphone or camera?

If so, when will it be recording and how will you know it’s recording?

Watkins recommends reading the toy’s private policy to help parents decide if its age-appropriate and safe. Also check for age labels, choking and suffocation hazards.

“We want to warn parents caregivers grandparents anyone out there buying toys for kids, make sure they’re safe,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

For more information on toys to look out for, visit the Trouble in Toyland 2023 Report by U.S. PIRG. For more safety tips visit this site.