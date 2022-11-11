NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The second annual #KeepKidsSafe Connecticut Statewide Gun Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway Day will take place in several communities across the state on Saturday.

The Newtown Action Alliance Foundation (NAAF) is coordinating the joint effort between Connecticut Children’s, Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford Hospital, and Yale New Haven Health. NAAF was established after 20 children and six educators were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2021.

Six communities will host events from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Guilford Police Department, 400 Church St.

Hartford Public Works, 50 Jennings Rd.

Middletown Police Department, 7735 Main St.

Newtown Police Department, 191 South Main St.

Stamford Police Department, 725 Bedford St.

Waterbury Police Department Training Center, 240 Bank St.

The buyback and safe giveaway events are 100% anonymous; therefore, IDs are not required and no questions will be asked.

Guns must be unloaded and in clear plastic bags in the trunk of the car. Any ammunition must be in a separate bag in the trunk of the car.

Individuals who turn in an operable firearm will receive a gift card.

$25 – single and double shot (derringer-style) handguns and any type of black powder guns

$50 – Rifles and shotguns

$100 – Pistols and revolvers

$200 – Assault weapons (per state summary of gun laws; to be determined by police; no newly sawed-off shotguns)

Non-operable guns, BB guns, and ammunition are welcome but no gift cards will be exchanged for these items, organizers said.

More than 530 guns, including 10 assault weapons, were collected and more than 300 gun safes were distributed at last year’s event, organizers said.