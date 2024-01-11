WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is warning the public to be on the lookout for coyotes, due to the onset of their mating season this month.



The mating season for coyotes lasts from January to March, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP says there are coyotes in every city and town in Connecticut and their population is only continuing to grow.

Nick Cariseo who lives in the Elmwood section of West Hartford said his dog was bitten and attacked by a small pack of coyotes in his backyard last week.

Catiseo said he never saw the attack coming because he does not live near a wooded area.

“It’s scary because now every time I let her out, I’m worried, and you know New Britain Avenue is right there, there are no woods,” he said.

DEEP biologists say male coyotes are on the prowl during this time of the year and may be seen walking on sidewalks and streets to avoid walking in the snow.

“They are also incredibly adaptive and very opportunistic so they do really well around people, that’s that’s something that’s always surprising, it’s not unusual for us to have reports of coyotes in downtown Hartford or downtown New Haven,“ said Jenny Dickson, a wildlife biologist for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Dickson says coyotes rarely attack humans, but they are known to go after smaller dogs that weigh 25 pounds or less.

Urszula Rogala of West Hartford said she never lets her dog out of her sight while taking him outside.

“I’m always with him, when I go outside with them I don’t let them out of my sight my daughter or my husband we’re always with them,” Rogala said.

DEEP says keep an eye on your pet in your own yard and communicate with your neighbors about what you hear and see in the area.

If your pet is attacked by a coyote, you can report it to DEEP or animal control.

For more information about living with coyotes, you can check out the DEEP website.