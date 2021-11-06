What’s in the new Infrastructure Bill, how Connecticut will benefit

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, after attending a meeting with the House Democratic caucus to try to resolve an impasse around the bipartisan infrastructure bill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(WTNH)– The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects Friday night, the results being 228-206.

This act will help create a slew of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies, and other public works throughout the country, and in Connecticut.

Rep. John Larson voted for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, saying this will send more than $6 billion to Connecticut to rebuild our infrastructure.

“Working with Governor Laomt and Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Giulietti, we will use this funding to move the Greater Hartford Mobility Study and Hartford 400 proposal forward. These investments will fix the I-84 and I-91 interchanges (the number one bottleneck in New England), fund intermodal transportation and public transit, and achieve a 50-year goal of recapturing the riverfront,” wrote Rep. Larson in a statement. “Mayor Bronin, Mayor Walsh, and mayors across the region are working with the state leadership to end the economic isolation of Hartford’s North End created by 1-84 and to remove the mixmaster in East Hartford, which will allow these neighborhoods to flourish.”

How the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs will benefit Connecticut:

Provide $3.5 billion for federal aid highway apportioned programs and $561 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

Allocate at least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the minimum 27,000 CT residents who currently lack it.

Create the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, to help low-income families afford internet access. In CT, 654,000 people will be eligible.

Invest $445 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe, drinking water is guaranteed in all communities and every single lead water service line left will be replaced.

$62 million will be used for airport improvements.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro also voted to pass the bill. In addition to fighting for worker’s protection and creating good-paying jobs, DeLauro has also worked to secure critical funding for Connecticut, including a $1.63 billion increase over the most recent transportation bill enacted in 2015.

The bill also provides $100 billion in national competitive grants Connecticut can apply to receive, including:

$7.5 billion in RAISE grants for projects of local or regional significance.

$8 billion in CRISI grants to improve safety, effiency, and reliability of intercity passenger rail.

$8 billion in Capitol Investment grants for new and expanded high-capacity rail and bus service.

“This historic bill is about jobs, jobs, and jobs,” said Congresswoman DeLauro. “It will boost Connecticut’s economy and help families across the country build a better, stronger America.”

“For decades, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have talked about working together to pass a game-changing investment in roads, rail lines, and broadband. Today, we finally did it. Both houses of Congress passed the biggest bipartisan investment in infrastructure in our nation’s history, an investment that will create new jobs, finally fix our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, and deliver serious cost savings to Americans,” said Senator Murphy. “I was proud to fight for billions of dollars in funding to improve the Northeast Rail Corridor, protect Long Island Sounds, and upgrade Coast Guard infrastructure because all of this ultimately leads to job creation in Connecticut.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes the following wins for Connecticut:

$6 million for cirt pier improvements in New London

$28 million in Chase Hall renovations at the Coast Guard Academy

$25 million for tge failing steam system replacement at the Coast Guard Academy

In addition to the new investments in surface transportation, the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will help close the digital gap and connect all Connecticut households to reliable high-speed internet.