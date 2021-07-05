What’s legal and what’s not? Gov. Lamont launches new cannabis information website

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has launched a new webpage dedicated to providing up-to-date information on the adult possession and use of recreational marijuana, now legal in Connecticut.

Residents can log on to portal.ct.gov/cannabis to get the latest facts on what is currently in effect and what will become legal in the next few years.

There is also information on the state’s medical marijuana program and how the new law will make cannabis use more equitable.

The adult use of recreational cannabis in Connecticut officially became legal on July 1. The state expects retail sales to begin toward the end of 2022.