NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see a line of lights in the sky early Monday evening? It isn’t a group of little green men.

Starlink satellites were visible in Connecticut at about 6:18 p.m., according to a SpaceX Starlink Satellite tracker. The satellites appear as a group of streaks in the sky.

The satellites will next be visible from Connecticut at about 6:31 p.m. on Tuesday, 6:44 p.m. on Wednesday and 6:57 p.m. on Thursday.

To see the satellites, look at the western horizon, and then watch as the satellites move to the northwest.

The specific set, Starlink-2320, were launched on March 14, 2021 from the Air Force Eastern Test Range.