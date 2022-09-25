NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ready to see more objects in the sky after SpaceX’s most recent flight on Saturday? You won’t have to wait long!

The International Space Station is visible at least once a day, making it the most common manmade object seen from the ground.

Each sighting happens around sunrise and sunset as the sun reflects off the space station, giving a contrast to the night sky, according to NASA’s Spot the Station website.

Each sighting is visible for about four minutes. The station is visible as a bright light quickly arcing across the sky.

Here is when you can next see the station, according to NASA:

Sept. 25

Time: 8:48 p.m.

Visible: Two minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above north northwest

Sept. 26

Time: 7:59 p.m.

Visible: Four minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above northwest

Sept. 27

Time: 7:10 p.m.

Visible: Four minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above north northwest

Sept. 27

Time: 8:47 p.m.

Visible: Two minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above northwest

Sept. 28

Time: 7:58 p.m.

Visible: Three minutes

Appears: 20 degrees above northwest

Sept. 29

Time: 7:10 pm.

Visible: Five minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above northwest

Sept. 29

Time: 8:46 p.m.

Visible: Two minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above northwest

Sept. 30

Time: 7:57 p.m.

Visible: Four minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above northwest

Oct. 1

Time: 7:09 p.m.

Visible: Six minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above northwest

Oct. 1

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Visible: Two minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above west northwest

Oct. 2

Time: 7:57 p.m.

Visible: Four minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above northwest

Oct. 3

Time: 7:09 p.m.

Visible: Six minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above northwest

Oct. 3

Time: 8:47 p.m.

Visible: Two minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above west

Oct. 4

Time: 7:58 p.m.

Visible: Five minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above west northwest

Oct. 5

Time: 7:10 p.m.

Visible: Seven minutes

Appears: 10 degrees above west northwest