NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ready to see more objects in the sky after SpaceX’s most recent flight on Saturday? You won’t have to wait long!
The International Space Station is visible at least once a day, making it the most common manmade object seen from the ground.
Each sighting happens around sunrise and sunset as the sun reflects off the space station, giving a contrast to the night sky, according to NASA’s Spot the Station website.
Each sighting is visible for about four minutes. The station is visible as a bright light quickly arcing across the sky.
Here is when you can next see the station, according to NASA:
Sept. 25
Time: 8:48 p.m.
Visible: Two minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above north northwest
Sept. 26
Time: 7:59 p.m.
Visible: Four minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above northwest
Sept. 27
Time: 7:10 p.m.
Visible: Four minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above north northwest
Sept. 27
Time: 8:47 p.m.
Visible: Two minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above northwest
Sept. 28
Time: 7:58 p.m.
Visible: Three minutes
Appears: 20 degrees above northwest
Sept. 29
Time: 7:10 pm.
Visible: Five minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above northwest
Sept. 29
Time: 8:46 p.m.
Visible: Two minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above northwest
Sept. 30
Time: 7:57 p.m.
Visible: Four minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above northwest
Oct. 1
Time: 7:09 p.m.
Visible: Six minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above northwest
Oct. 1
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Visible: Two minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above west northwest
Oct. 2
Time: 7:57 p.m.
Visible: Four minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above northwest
Oct. 3
Time: 7:09 p.m.
Visible: Six minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above northwest
Oct. 3
Time: 8:47 p.m.
Visible: Two minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above west
Oct. 4
Time: 7:58 p.m.
Visible: Five minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above west northwest
Oct. 5
Time: 7:10 p.m.
Visible: Seven minutes
Appears: 10 degrees above west northwest