NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s almost time for one of America’s most recognizable symbols to be spotted in Connecticut’s skies.

Bald eagles can be seen nesting in the state for a portion of the year, according to information from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. However, the colder months give residents a chance of seeing the birds build their nests and preparing for their eaglets to hatch.

The birds begin building their nests from the middle of January through the middle of March, according to DEEP.

Egg laying takes place from the middle of February through the middle of March, and incubation happens from the middle of February through the middle of April. The eggs hatch in March and April.

The nesting season lasts from January until July, according to DEEP, when fledging young leave the nest by mid-summer.

While it might be tempting to try and take a closer look, stay away from the birds, since disturbing them can spook eagles and cause the embryos to die (you could face local and federal penalties, as well). Loud noises can also cause chicks to leave the nest before they’re ready to start flying.

The birds have seen a comeback over the last few decades. In 1999, only two nesting territories were active in Connecticut, and no chicks were born that year according to DEEP.

By 2009, there were 19 nesting territories and 31 chicks. By 2019, those numbers had climbed to 64 active territories and 81 chicks.

If you want a chance to spot a bald eagle, the Connecticut Audubon Society recommends visiting Shepaug Dam is Southbury, Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam, Tunxis Mead Park in Farmington, West River Memorial Park in New Haven, Quinebaug Valley Fish Hatchery in Plainfield, among other options.

See a bald eagle? You can report it to DEEP so the agency can keep tracking the birds’ growth in the state.