NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pay attention at night, and you may see some lights winking from the woods.

Summer has kicked off, and firefly season is among us in Connecticut. The lightning bugs can typically be spotted from June through July. The New Canaan Land Trust predicts that peak firefly season will be from June 25 through July 7.

Mass Audubon runs an ongoing firefly watch map to give weekly recaps of where they’ve been spotted in the nation. As of June 12, no sightings have been recorded in Connecticut for 2023. However, if you have seen them, you can add to the map.

What’s the best way to view lightning bugs? Try limiting your light pollution, including flashlights and headlights, as this can confuses the insects during the mating period. Do not apply insect repellent near the fireflies.

Want a chance to see fireflies? There are a handful of events happening this summer in Connecticut that will give you a peek.

Head out to the Greenwich Audubon Center on July 7 for a chance to learn and see some of the insects.

Or, try the New Canaan Land Trust, where thousands of fireflies can be seen from late July into early July.