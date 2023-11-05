NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ho ho ho or ho ho no?

Which team are you on — start playing Christmas music as soon as November? Before? After Thanksgiving? Or do you wait until Christmas Eve?

Connecticut starts listening early, according to data from Google Trends.

A News 8 analysis of five years of data shows that searches for “Christmas music” jump in the last few days of October and the first days of November. From there, searches for holiday music exponentially climb, peaking during the week of Christmas, before facing a sharp drop-off after Christmas Day.

Google Trends assigns a “search interest” score of zero to 100 to track a term’s popularity. For most of the year, Connecticut’s score oscillates from zero to five. Understandably, it gets close to 100 the week of Christmas, but dips significantly in years that contain major tragedies.

In 2020, for example, the season was a lot less festive, with a peak interest score barely above 75. However, the lowest Christmas-week score since 2005 in Connecticut was in 2012, at 31, when the holiday was preceded by the Sandy Hook tragedy.

The highest score in the tracked history was December of 2006, according to the data.

And as for the city that enjoys Christmas music the most? That would be Meriden, with an overall interest score of 100.