NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When will you “spring forward” this year?

Prepare to change your clocks this month. Daylight saving time will begin at 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 12 in 2023. It will end on Nov. 5 at 2 a.m.

Connecticut still observes daylight saving time, but efforts have been made nationally to make it permanent. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 made it out of the Senate, but has not been voted on in the House. The proposed law would have made daylight saving time permanent starting this November.

Hawaii and most of Arizona observe permanent standard time.