HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hunting seasons are only a few weeks away, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The firearms turkey season will open on Oct. 1 and last until Oct. 31, pheasant and rabbit hunting season starts a half-hour before sunrise on Oct. 15, and firearms deer hunting season will begin Nov. 16.

Migratory bird hunting season starting days depend on the species. Specific details are available from DEEP online. The state also provides a map of public hunting area.

DEEP is also warning hunters to take precautions against West Nile virus by avoiding being outside from dusk to dawn, applying insect repellant and covering bare skin. Hunters also need to keep an eye out for “hazard trees” that can fall without warning.

Hunters should wear fluorescent orange from Sept. 1 until the end of February. Orange hats, coats and vests are highly recommended.