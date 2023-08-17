NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Need a fresh outfit for the new school year? Next week will be your chance.

Connecticut’s 23rd Sales Tax-Free Week starts Sunday and runs through Aug. 26, according to the state. The tax-free week is always held from the third Sunday in August until the next Saturday.

Some types of clothing and shoes that are priced at less than $100 are exempt from sales tax during the week. That includes each item that’s individually under $100, rather than the full cost of the shopping trip.

“This tax-free holiday is scheduled at the perfect time to help families stretch their dollars during the back-to-school season, while also giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in an announcement earlier this month. “I encourage everyone taking advantage of these savings to shop at some of our state’s locally owned retailers and support Connecticut’s great small business community.”

The items include athletic socks, jeans, sneakers, undergarments, diapers and work clothes. Other clothing like wetsuits, safety classes, martial arts attire and party costumes are also included.

Ready for more deals? Keep an eye out for sales, since businesses tend to have them during the week.

A full list of qualified items is available online.