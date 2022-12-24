Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday is Christmas Eve, and children across the globe have one thought on their mind: When is Santa visiting?

Parents, you’re in luck! The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) helps you track when the man in red will be visiting your town. NORAD is a tradition in the U.S. and Canada that’s been carried out for 60 years after it accidentally was created in 1955.

As of 5 p.m. EST, Santa was traveling throughout Europe, so he’s likely going to head to North America late Saturday night.

Along with the tracking site, NORAD also offers a phone line that remains open for 23 hours, starting on Christmas Eve: +1 (877) HI-NORAD

Track Santa’s movements here — and don’t forget to leave out the milk and cookies!