NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve already decorated it, and now it’s time to chuck it.

Municipalities across the state will begin Christmas tree pickups starting in the new year. While some only collect on one day, others last for weeks.

Before putting a tree out on the curb, remove the stand, ornaments, lights and any other decorations. The tree should not be in a plastic bag.

Wreaths, generally, cannot be collected alongside trees because of the wire used to shape them.

If you don’t want to wait, or miss a deadline, trees can also be taken to recycling centers for disposal.

Here are Christmas tree collection dates for selected Connecticut municipalities. Some areas have not posted collection information, as of the time of publication:

Bridgeport

Jan. 9 until Feb. 3

Details: Place trees at the curb by 6 a.m. on your scheduled recycling day. Do not put trees out overnight.

Bristol

Jan. 3 until Jan. 21

Details: Place trees on the curb by 6 a.m. on your regular trash collection day.

Derby

January

Details: The city will hold a special curbside collection during January. Trees placed on the curb outside of homes will be picked up automatically.

Groton

Wednesdays from Dec. 28 through Jan. 25

Details: Place trees on the curb by 7 a.m.

Middletown

Jan. 9 until Jan. 20

Details: Trees will be collected if they are set on the curb. They can also be brought to the recycling center. The center is open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on weekdays, and from 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

Norwalk

Jan. 9 through Jan. 23, depending on route

Details: Eight routes will be collected per week. The routes are the same as plow routes. The sixth taxing district is privately serviced, and is therefore not included.

Norwich

Starts after Jan. 1

Details: The city doesn’t have a formal pick-up schedule for trees, but collects them when staffing allows. Trees can also be brought to the Rogers Road Transfer Station.

Stamford

Starts Jan. 16

Details: Condo pick-ups will begin on Jan. 16 and last for about two weeks. Curbside pickups should be ready by that date, as well. Trees can also be taken to the Katrina Mygatt Recycling Center or the Scale House. The recycling center is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays, and the Scale House is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Wallingford

Jan. 9

Details: Pick-up will be offered only on one day. Trees must be on the curb no later than Jan. 8. Christmas trees can also be recycled at the compost center, located on John Street, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays until Jan. 12.

West Hartford

Jan. 2 through Jan. 13

Details: Crews will make two sweeps through town during the two-week period. Place trees at the curb on any day during the first week, since crews may move ahead of schedule. Trees must be out by 6 a.m. on your designated trash day. Trees can also be brought to the recycling center at 25 Brixton Center.

West Haven

January through February

Details: Place Christmas trees on curbs. The city will pick up trees after Feb. 28 with a $25 fee. Trees can also be taken to the compost site at 1 Kimberly Ave.