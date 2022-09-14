NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An apple a day? You’d better find an orchard right away!

Move over, pumpkin spice. It’s time to embrace apple pie, apple cider and maybe an apple turnover or two.

We’ve compiled a list of pick-your-own orchards to get you into the fall season. And, while you’re out, be sure to check out the state’s stunning fall foliage.

Here are places to pick your own apples in Connecticut, according to Visit New England:

Averill Farm

Location: 250 Calhoun St., Washington Depot

Hours: General hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Call (860) 868-2777 for more information.

Price: Not noted online

Beardsley’s Cider Mill and Orchard

Location: 278 Leavenworth Rd./Route 110, Shelton

Hours: Weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after Sept. 10

Price: $20 cash per peck

Belltown Hill Orchards

Location: 483 Matson Hill Rd., South Glastonbury

Hours: Visitors are asked to call (860) 633-2789 for picking information

Price: Not noted online

Blue Jay Orchards

Location: 125 Plumbtrees Rd.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays

Price: $12, $20 and $40

Buell’s Orchard

Location: 108 Crystal Pond Rd., Eastford

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays

Price: Not noted online, call (860) 974-1150

Bushy Hill Orchard

Location: 29 Bushy Hill Rd., Granby

Hours: Begins, weather permitting, at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and will end Sept. 18

Price: Not noted online

Drazen Orchards

Location: 251 Wallingford Rd., Cheshire

Hours: Visitors are asked to call ahead at (203) 282-7985.

Price: Not noted online

Holmberg Orchards

Location: 12 Orchard Ln., Gales Ferry

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays

Price: Each person taller than three feet must purchase a single bag, or share a larger bag in order to enter. A one-fourth bag is $12 (one picker), a half peck is $20 (two pickers) and $30 for a peck (four pickers). Sharing a bag larger than a group size requires $5 per person.

March Farm

Location: 160 Munger Lane, Bethlehem

Hours: Call (203) 266-7721

Price: $12 for a half peck, $22 for a peck and $35 for a bushel. Parking at “The Hilltop” comes with a $5 optional donation.

Rogers Orchards

Location: The orchards have two locations — 2876 Meriden-Waterbury Tpke. in Southington, and 336 Long Bottom Rd. in Southington

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Price: $14 for a half peck, $25 for a peck and $44 for a half bushel

Scott’s Yankee Farmer

Location: 291 North Bride Brook Rd., East Lyme

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, weekdays are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm recommends reserving a time online.

Price: $2 per pound

Silverman’s Farm

Location: 451 Sport Hill Rd.

Hours: Opens for season at 9 a.m. Sept. 17, market and animal farm open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Price: Not noted online