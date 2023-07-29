East Rock Park in New Haven is depicted in May 2023.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you fantasize about the sea breeze in your hand, soft sand between your toes and the churning of the tide? If so, you’re not alone.

Nutmeggers want to buy property in Florida, according to data released by MoverDB. That’s not uncommon, according to the study.

Connecticut joins 15 other states with aspirations of living in Florida. Meanwhile, Texas takes the top spot, with 17 states searching online for land there.

Rhode Islanders want to move to Connecticut, according to the data. No other state has Connecticut in its top spot.